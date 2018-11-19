Prysmian Group, an Italian energy and telecom cable systems company, has won a €33m contract from utility SP Power Assets for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of two high-voltage power cable systems to connect the Rangoon and Paya Lebar substations in Singapore.

The Italian company will also supply its monitoring system using the group’s proprietary PRY-CAM technologies.

It comprises a PRY-CAM Grids permanent monitoring system for the automatic acquisition, processing and classification of partial discharge (PD) signals and spot temperatures, designed for remote monitoring of three-phase strategic assets.

The power transmission system consists of 44km of HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) underground 2000mm² 230kV cables with a seamless corrugated aluminum sheath and high-voltage accessories.

The company’s Chinese subsidiary will supply the cable and accessories through its recently opened factory, which offers a range of high and extra high-voltage cable technologies, as well as medium voltage solutions and fire protection cables, for the APAC utilities market.

Under the EPCI contract, the group will provide a comprehensive package of services and deliver a complete cable system solution, including installation in a 50-metre-deep tunnel in water-cooled troughs and supply auxiliary cables (telephone and LV cables), fiber optic cable and DTS (distributed temperature sensor) for distributed temperature sensing of power cables.

Delivery and commissioning of the project is scheduled for 2020.

Prysmian Group projects executive vice-president Hakan Ozmen said: “This is a strategic project for Prysmian, marking the Group’s involvement for the first time in many years in a project of this size in the APAC region, which also involves the supply of locally manufactured products and solutions.

“We have secured this EHV project in Singapore thanks to our extensive knowledge, our high-performance cable solutions and our new cable factory in China, reflecting SP Power Assets Limited’s confidence in Prysmian capabilities in the ASEAN region.”

Prysmian director of ASEAN high voltage business Federico Corbellini said: “We are proud to be contributing to this important project. This collaboration demonstrates once more the extremely high quality and state-of-the-art technology of our products and underground cable system solutions.”