Pöyry has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services assignment from Nordic energy company Gasum for its Topinoja biogas plant expansion project in Turku, Finland.

The Finnish engineering company will carry out its work between May 2018 and June 2019.

Gasum’s biogas project in Turku includes the expansion and modernization of the Topinoja biogas plant. The expansion project will also involve the construction of a biogas upgrading and liquefaction plant, and is slated to be completed in 2019.

Following the completion of its expansion, the Topinoja biogas plant will have an annual total capacity of about 110,000 tonnes of sewage sludge and separately collected biowaste and also industrial side streams.

Pöyry Finland industry president Kalle Rasinmäki said: “Pöyry is proud to support Gasum in the development of the Nordic gas ecosystem. Gasum’s circular economy solutions are fully compliant with Pöyry’s strategy of solving complex challenges for sustainable results.

“This assignment further strengthens Pöyry’s position as a global provider of bio-based solutions.”

According to Gasum, the total investment to be made in the Topinoja biogas plant expansion is expected to create a significant new opening in growing the Finnish biogas business. The Turku biogas project is also anticipated to help in strong promotion of using biogas as a transport fuel.

The expansion project is helped by a grant of €7.97m from the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

Gasum biogas product management and solutions director Matti Oksanen said: “Turku plant will be the first in Finland to liquify biogas directly from a biogas production facility enabling its use in heavy duty trucks. In addition to biogas, new types of nutrient and fertilizer products will be delivered to customers.

“Pöyry was involved during the basic engineering phase and we are happy that Pöyry can support us also during the execution phase of the project.”

The Topinoja biogas plant expansion project, which was announced in December 2017, will create about 170 full-time jobs during its construction phase.