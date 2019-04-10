B. Grimm Power, the owner of Bo Thong Wind Farm, has awarded owner's engineering contract to Pöyry.

Pöyry the owner’s engineering services assignment for this 16MW wind farm project located in Mukdahan province, Thailand.

Pöyry’s assignment includes EPC bid evaluation and negotiations, energy yield assessments, project management, design review, and site monitoring during construction and commissioning. The project’s target commercial operation date (COD) is September 2020.

“Typically located in less developed rural areas, wind farm projects not only benefit the energy sector development, but also contribute to achieve broader rural development goals, including the upgrade of local infrastructure, security, and electrical supply capability,” said Esa Holttinen, Business Director, Wind Power. “Apart from that, such projects also create local job opportunities and spur additional income in the community, overall positively impacting the locality’s quality of life” he added.

This project is part of B. Grimm Power’s goal to add 635MW equity capacity to its existing 1,082 MW equity capacity by the end of year 2021, making it a crucial part in ensuring at least 70% growth in the company’s equity capacity in the next two years.

This is the seventh owner’s engineering assignment that Pöyry has handled for B. Grimm Power, since the year 2010.

Source: Company Press Release