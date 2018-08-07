Pöyry has secured owners’ engineering services assignment for 340MW wind project in Vietnam from Super, a Thialand-based renewable energy developer.

Super has plans to spend nearly $600m in the next three to four years to expand its renewable energy portfolio to meet the increasing demand in Southeast Asia.

The wind project is sub-divided into six projects and will be located in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, and Soc Trang provinces, in Vietnam.

Pöyry has been assigned with the task of conducting feasibility study, wind turbine generator supplier selection, technical review of EPC contracts and project management and engineering design of review for the six wind farms.

The six sub-projects include the 40 MW wind farm facility located in Ca Mau, which is expected to be completed first in the second quarter of 2020, followed by the 30MW wind farm in Soc Trang Phase 1, which is expected to be completed in the middle of 2020.

These two wind farms will be followed by a 142MW wind farm in Bac Lieu, set to be completed by the end of 2020.

Pöyry regional director Petteri Härkki said: “We are proud to have been chosen by Super Energy Corporation as one of their partners for boosting renewable energy generation in Southeast Asia.

“This project further strengthens Pöyry’s role in supporting the renewables boom in the South East Asian region, where we have so far been involved in more than 4GW of solar and 3GW of wind power projects.”

Recently, Pöyry was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction management services by Gasum for its biogas plant expansion in Topinoja, Turku, Finland.

Gasum’s biogas project includes the expansion and modernisation of the Topinoja biogas plant and the construction of a biogas upgrading and liquefaction plant. This work is expected to be completed in the later part of next year.