Finnish engineering consultancy Pöyry has supported the commissioning of the 260MW Hanuman Wind Farm Project, owned by Thai power company Energy Absolute, in Thailand.

As per Pöyry, the Hanuman wind farm comprises of five sub-projects located in Chaiyaphum Province and it is claimed to be one of the biggest of its kind in Thailand.

Electricity generated from the wind farm will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), as per Thailand’s power purchase agreement (PPA).

For this project, Pöyry offered owner’s engineering services for WTG erection and commissioning of the wind farms. The services included review and inspection of the WTG supplier’s site management plans, progress reports and commissioning and testing reports, actual progress monitoring of turbine installation and commissioning works, etc.

Pöyry wind power business director Esa Holttinen said: “As one of the biggest wind power projects in Southeast Asia, the Hanuman project sets an example to South East Asian nations on how to substantially increase the domestic renewable energy production in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions, to diversify national energy production portfolio, and to reduce long term operating cost of the power system.”

Last August, Pöyry was selected by Super Energy to offer owner’s engineering services for a 340MW wind project in Vietnam. The project is made up of 6 sub-projects located in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, and SocTrang provinces, in the country.

Among the 6 sub-projects, the facility to be located in Ca Mau will have a capacity 40MW and could be completed in the second quarter of 2020, followed by 30MW wind farm in SocTrang Phase 1, which could be completed by the middle of 2020 and the 142MW wind farm in Bac Lieu, which completed by the end of 2020.

Pöyry’s scope of contract includes feasibility study, wind turbine generator supplier selection, technical review of EPC contracts, and project management and engineering design review for the wind farms.

Super is a Thai renewable energy developer which plans to invest nearly $600m to expand its renewable energy portfolio across Southeast Asia.