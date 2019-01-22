Pöyry and Vattenfall Eldistribution signs a new frame agreement covering technical consultancy services.

The frame agreement is valid for two years from January 2019, with the option of extending for another three years, one year at a time.

Pöyry has been qualified within all four required work packages which include local grid, distribution power lines, distribution stations and network operations.

“We are of course extremely happy to be able to continue our cooperation as both Pöyry and Vattenfall Eldistribution are two progressive companies that have a strong focus on converting the Swedish energy landscape to a 100% fossil free system”, says Johan Jalvemo, Head of Transmission & Distribution at Pöyry Sweden AB.

The value of the frame agreement is not disclosed. The orders will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock during 2018-2019.

Source: Company Press Release.