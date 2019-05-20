PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, announced an agreement with Compass Energy Platform (Compass), a new joint venture formed by Navigant and InfraRed Capital Partners.

As an implementation service provider for the local energy project development and finance platform, PowerSecure will develop microgrid solutions for Compass on jointly developed projects. This includes designing, engineering and executing Compass’ microgrids needs, as well as operation and maintenance of the units once in service.

“As the nation’s leading provider of microgrids, PowerSecure is excited to help assist cities and energy companies build more sustainable and resilient energy solutions,” said Eric Dupont, chief commercial officer for PowerSecure. “Moreover, combining the expertise of so many in the energy infrastructure space will make the development, execution and financing of local energy solutions that much easier.”

Purchased by Southern Company in 2016, PowerSecure is the largest commercial microgrid developer in the U.S.

Source: Company Press Release