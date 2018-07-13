PACC Offshore Services (POSH), a Singapore-based offshore marine services provider, is set to foray into the Taiwanese offshore wind market by forming a joint venture with local logistics firm Kerry TJ Logistics.

The joint venture to be known as POSH Kerry Renewables will strive to offer an integrated solutions platform for developers, turbine manufacturers and EPCI contractors engaged in the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

POSH said that the joint venture will combine supply chain and marine solutions on a single platform that will have the ability to support the entire life cycle of an offshore renewables project.

POSH will help the joint venture with its specialized offshore marine expertise alongside a modern fleet of vessels that are readily transferable to help in offshore wind operations.

POSH deputy CEO Lee Keng Lin said: “We are excited to enter the offshore renewables sector with Taiwan’s largest logistics provider Kerry TJ Logistics.

“Our unique platform will provide clients in the Taiwan offshore renewables sector a comprehensive suite of supply chain and offshore marine solutions that can be configured to meet their specific requirements.”

On the other hand, Kerry TJ is claimed to be among the largest logistics provider in Taiwan with a large local supply chain network and in-depth market knowledge.

Kerry TJ Logistics chairman Richard Shen said: “We are glad to be partnering with leading offshore marine operator POSH as they establish their presence in Taiwan.

“I am confident that our extensive local networks and logistics expertise will support POSH Kerry’s clients in navigating Taiwan’s evolving operating landscape.”

POSH Kerry by tapping on the capabilities and assets of its owners is expected to offer a comprehensive portfolio to its customers in the Taiwanese offshore wind market. To be included in the portfolio are end-to-end transportation of wind turbines and components along with diversified marine solutions during the installation, operations and maintenance of offshore wind farms across Taiwan.

POSH said that its joint venture will be joined by other companies who are interested in customizing solutions for the Taiwanese offshore wind market. In this regard, the company has signed agreements with Rolls-Royce, Macquarie Capital and Swancor among others.