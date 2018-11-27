German wind power company PNE Group has won tender to construct two wind farms with capacity of 174MW, in the recently held renewable energy auctions in Poland.

PNE stated that these two wind farms include the 42MW Barwice wind farm and the 132MW Jasna wind farm. These two wind projects will be located in the windy regions in northern Poland and have been developed by its subsidiary WKN.

Construction of the wind farms is scheduled to start in the first half of next year. The Barwice wind farm will include 14 turbines and the Jasna wind farm will include 39 turbines. Completion of the wind farms is expected to take place next year and commercial operations are expected to begin by 2020.

PNE CEO Markus Lesser said: “This is a great success for us. Our intensive and multi-year project development in Poland is now paying off. The internationalisation of our core business has taken another major step forward.

“In addition to our successful developments in France, Sweden and the USA, the market for wind energy in Poland is now also developing extremely well for us.”

The company stated that these two projects have already been developed to readiness for construction, even before tenders were invited. The company also plans to install more wind projects in the country and it is prepared to participate in future tenders.

PNE subsidiary WKN has been active in project development in Poland since 2008 by the polish-german cooperation Sevivon based in Koschalin and Gdansk.

In July, WKN handed over the operational French wind farms Sommette and Saint Martin to the owner John Laing Group.

The Sommette wind farm, with its capacity of 21.6MW, can power 21,000 households and the Saint Martin l’Ars wind project with its capacity of 10.25MW, can power 8,000 households.

Earlier this year, PNE WIND had won a tender for the construction of 71.4MW wind farm in Turkey. The Köseler wind farm project was awarded a contract in the 260MW tender for the Canakkale region in western Turkey.