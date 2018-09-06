Compelo Energy is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
06 Sep 2018
News

Platinum Group Metals seeks mining right for Waterberg Project in South Africa

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

Platinum Group Metals (PTM) is seeking approval for mining right for the Waterberg large-scale platinum group metals project, in South Africa.

Nickel_chunk
Image: A piece of Ni about 3 cm in size. Photo courtesy of Materialscientist (talk)/Wikipedia.

As part of this effort, the firm has submitted the mining right application to South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), consisting of the mining work program, social and labour plan and associated environmental applications.

Located in the Bushveld Igneous complex, approximately 85km north of Mokopane town in Limpopo Province, South Africa, the Waterberg mine has estimated life of the mine is 18 years.

Platinum Group president and CEO R Michael Jones said: “The filing of the Mining Right Application represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the Waterberg Project.

“First discovered in 2011, Waterberg has grown both in scale and stature to become a significant mineral asset and a rare, large scale, low cost primary palladium deposit.

“The project has the potential to positively impact South Africa’s economic development, creating high-value jobs and skills training opportunities for local residents.”

Platinum Group is the operator of the Waterberg project with 50.02% stake while other joint venture partners include Implats Platinum with 15% stake, Mnombo with 26% interest and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) holding the remaining 21.95% interest.

JOGMEC is in the process of transferring 9.755% interest in the Waterberg project to Japanese conglomerate Hanwa.

PTM said in a statement: “Waterberg represents a large scale resource of platinum group metals (“PGM”), including palladium, platinum and gold, with an attractive risk profile.”

The Waterberg Project’s Current Platinum Group Element (PGE) Probable Mineral Reserves are 12.3 million ounces, comprising 61% palladium, 30% platinum, 8% gold and 1% rhodium as well as 191 million and 333 million pounds of copper and nickel respectively.

A pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the project was completed in 2016 while a definitive feasibility study (DFS) is currently in progress with planned completion in Q1 2019.

The project is expected to have an annual production capacity of 744,000oz of 4E (platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold) and 23 million pounds of nickel and copper.

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

BHP to acquire Guyana Goldfields’ stake in SolGold

Popular Trending today

  1. Platinum Group Metals seeks mining right for Waterberg Project in South Africa
  2. BHP to acquire Guyana Goldfields’ stake in SolGold
  3. Volt Resources secures environmental approval for Bunyu graphite project
  4. Impact Minerals to buy mining lease near Blackridge gold project
  5. BlueRock Diamonds begins kimberlite processing from KV1 pipe at Kareevlei Diamond Mine

Supplier