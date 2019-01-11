Polish energy company PKN ORLEN said that it has moved a step closer to constructing an offshore wind farm located in the Baltic Sea, which will have a potential capacity of 1,200MW.

Baltic Power, a subsidiary of PKN ORLEN, is set to begin surveys to evaluate the environmental impacts and wind conditions within its off-shore wind farm license area in the Baltic Sea.

The Polish energy company said that an agreement has been made with a consortium made up of MEWO and the Maritime Institute of Gdańsk, with a view to secure an environmental permit for the proposed offshore wind project and determining its production potential.

PKN ORLEN management board president Daniel Obajtek said: “The agreement to conduct environmental and wind surveys is another step in our preparations for the construction of an off-shore wind project in the Baltic Sea.”

The Polish firm said that with renewable energy sources continuing to gain importance, it cannot afford to miss out on the opportunity for sustainable development. Owing to this, the company said that it made low-emission energy generation a priority in its updated strategy.

In last May, PKN ORLEN deployed a team of specialists to prepare and execute a project to develop a concept design for the proposed offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

The company first announced its plans to build the offshore wind project in March 2018. In connection with that, it issued a tender for the development of a preliminary technical concept to determine the options for preparing and implementing the project.

Last month, the company announced its plans to invest in biofuels. In this regard, it launched an operational program for biofuels, which will include construction of biofuel production facilities, research and development work and operational adaptation of the logistics function.

Through the biofuels program, the Polish energy firm said that it is gearing up for the new renewable energy directive (RED II), which gives more significance to second-generation biofuels derived from algae, straw and other waste materials.