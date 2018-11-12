Phillips 66 Partners said that Gray Oak Pipeline is launching a binding expansion open season to solicit shipper commitments for services from West Texas.

The expansion open season will provide an opportunity for interested shippers to secure long-term crude oil transportation with the Gray Oak Pipeline under binding transportation services agreements.

The expansion includes new takeaway capacity from Gray Oak Pipeline origination stations in West Texas to destinations in the Corpus Christi and Freeport markets.

The final scope and capacity will depend on the outcome of the expansion open season. The pipeline expansion is expected to be placed in service in the fourth quarter of 2020.

