PG Flow Solutions subsidiary Calder has received a contract to supply a mono ethylene glycol (MEG) pump package to the Nova tie-back to Gjøa project in the North Sea.

Under the latest contract signed with Rosenberg WorleyParson, Calder will deliver a MEG package that consists of several high pressure pumps including MEG subsea injection pump, MEG jockey pump, MEG topside injection pump and MEG booster return pump plus spare parts for installation, commissioning and start-up.

The Norwegian EPCI contractor, Rosenberg WorleyParson, is responsible for the upgrade on the Gjøa platform, which is operated by Neptune Energy.

Wintershall plans to develop the NOK9.9bn ($1.2bn) Nova field in the North Sea utilizing two subsea modules tied back to the nearby Gjoa platform for processing and export.

Calder managing director Peter Elton said: “It is great to see that the Norwegian offshore contractors have significantly increased their competitiveness in recent years, and the Nova topside module is a good example of this.

“Winning the contract for the Nova MEG injection packages is a confirmation that our joint teams in UK and Norway are matching the Norwegian offshore contractors’ productivity improvements while maintaining our market leading quality standards.”

Calder plans to engineer, assemble and skid mount the MEG package at its facility in Worcester, UK, and deliver it to Rosenberg WorleyParson’s yard in Stavanger, Norway, in the first quarter of 2019.

The Gjøa platform will provide lift gas to the Nova field and water injection for pressure support whereas power for the field comes via the platform from shore.

The Nova field is situated in the northeastern North Sea approximately 20km southwest of the Gjøa platform and about 120km northwest of Bergen.

Scheduled to commence production in September 2021, the field is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of about 12.2 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalents (77 million barrels).

The development plan for the Nova field was submitted by Wintershall earlier this year.