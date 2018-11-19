PetroTal announced that it has increased oil production from the Bretaña Norte discovery well at the Bretaña field in Block 95, Peru.

OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Successful installation and commissioning of oil production and water handling facilities, completed on schedule and under budget

Production from the Discovery Well increased to over 2,000 barrels of oil per day (“BOPD”), with over 100,000 barrels of crude oil produced to date

Bureau Veritas’ evaluation of oil sample demonstrates lighter 19.2 degree API oil and lower viscosity

Mobilizing drilling rig to Bretaña with the expectation of spudding the first of a three well program in February 2019

Approximately $27 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2018, with no debt

PRODUCTION UPDATE

The company initially provided guidance that the Discovery Well, which had been tested but not put on production, could commence production in 10 to 12 months from PetroTal taking over operational control of the field in late December 2017. The company subsequently announced that, on June 1, 2018, the well was placed on production through long-term testing, allowing for the start of the well test under natural flow and the commissioning of the newly installed oil production facilities, five months earlier than anticipated.

As previously announced, the company restricted the well flow rates to avoid water production until the required water injection facilities were installed and commissioned. The first phase of water handling equipment and reinjection pumps were installed on schedule, commissioned and currently functioning to allow the well to produce 2,000 BOPD.

PetroTal president and chief executive officer Manolo Zuniga stated: “The Discovery Well is producing over 2,000 barrels of oil per day. Commissioning of the water re-injection facilities was seamless and now we are engineering the next phase that will be installed in the fourth quarter of 2019, allowing us to accelerate the production ramp up.”

“Last week the team celebrated a significant milestone as the Discovery Well surpassed 100,000 barrels of crude oil production, much sooner than expected. Additionally, we sent a crude oil sample to Bureau Veritas for evaluation and we are pleased with the resulting lighter crude quality and lower viscosity.

“This is important for two reasons: first it should allow PetroTal to improve netbacks per barrel by using less diluent than budgeted; and secondly we will now have more reliable data when updating our reserves with our third party reserve engineers. We are currently mobilizing a rig to drill Bretaña’s second oil well, expected to spud in February and be placed on production in late March 2019.”

Source: Company Press Release