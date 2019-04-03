Petrofac announced that Tullow Oil has appointed it as well operator for the next phase of its Thames Decommissioning Project, following the award of a $16m contract.

Under the contract, Petrofac will be responsible for the execution of plug and abandonment operations on three of Tullow Oil’s subsea wells in the Southern North Sea.

Petrofac would also provide detailed planning, direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services, including provision of a jack-up rig.

In 2016 and 2018, Petrofac successfully completed the plug and abandonment programs and decommissioned seven of Tullow Oil’s subsea and platform wells to deliver project savings of more than $6.5m.

Petrofac engineering and productions well engineering managing director Alex Macdonald said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Tullow Oil as it takes the next step in its Thames Decommissioning project.

“At the end of the asset lifecycle, the focus on cost and schedule remains as important as ever. This award is testament to the approach we take to optimise operations through new decommissioning techniques and maximise collaboration across the supply chain in order to drive efficiency.”

Petrofac claims that its well operator capabilities evolved from its outsourced service operator model and extensive track record in well project management and enabled it to provide a standalone or integrated approach to the management of wells, installation and pipeline operations.

In February 2019, the company has secured a contract from independent exploration and production company, Siccar Point Energy to provide well operator services.

The agreement was signed for a tenure of three years, which includes options to extend and is estimated to be worth up to $95m over the term.

Under the contract, Petrofac would provide Well Operator and Well Engineering Project Management services including supply chain management, for Siccar Point’s operated assets West of Shetland.

The company is also responsible for all new well work and the ongoing integrity management of existing well stock and deploys its industry-leading well project management software, WellAtlas to ensure efficient and assured project delivery.