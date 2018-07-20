A joint venture (JV) between Petrofac and Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) has bagged a project management consultancy (PMC) services contract from BOTAŞ for the North Marmara underground gas storage expansion project (Phase III) in Turkey.

Petrofac revealed that the multi-million dollar contract awarded by the Turkish state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company for the gas storage expansion project is for three years.

Located nearly 60km west of Istanbul, the existing facility was commissioned in 2007. BOTAŞ plans to expand its working gas capacity to 4.6 billion cubic metres.

TSE group head and the JV project director Koray Yenigürbüz said: “The overall project involves the expansion of a key Turkish facility, with both onshore and offshore components.

“The TSE Petrofac partnership brings together significant international experience as well as local delivery capability and we look forward to working collaboratively towards the successful delivery of this project for BOTAŞ.”

As per the contract terms, the TSE Petrofac JV will manage and supervise areas which will cover the main phases and scopes of work. Included in these are detailed design, engineering, procurement, construction, drilling and decommissioning, in addition to commissioning and start-up activities.

Petrofac EPCm managing director Roberto Bertocco said: “We are pleased to partner with TSE in the delivery of this key project for BOTAŞ. This is our second award in Turkey in just under a year and is further evidence of our growth strategy in action.

“The opportunity to provide expertise and best practice through the provision of PMC services further demonstrates our capability to safely and effectively oversee key activities in the delivery of substantial programmes of work.”

Recently, Turkey secured a loan of $600m for the gas storage expansion project located near Tuz Gölü from the World Bank.

Considered to be the first of its kind in Turkey, the gas storage facility at Tuz Gölü is expected to play a significant role in boosting the country’s energy security and in enabling flexibility in addressing the increasing demand for natural gas among households and businesses.