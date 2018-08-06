Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services (EPS) business has secured a five-year renewal on its Duty Holder Support Services contract with Oranje-Nassau Energie Resources (ONE).

Under the agreement, which is worth in the region of $20m over the term, Petrofac will continue to provide operations and maintenance, engineering, training and asset management support for ONE’s Sean asset in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

ONE was a new entrant to the UKCS when it acquired a 50% operated interest in the Sean field in 2014. Petrofac subsequently supported the Transfer of Operatorship of the Sean asset – which comprises a manned, bridge-linked wellhead and production platform, and a Not Normally Manned Installation (NNMI) – and was awarded the initial Duty Holder Support Services contract in 2015.

Dave Blackburn, Senior Vice President, Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: “We’re delighted that ONE has demonstrated continued confidence in our ability to create notable added value for them through the provision of effective integrated support services. The renewal of this important contract is testament to our teams’ competence and experience in the SNS.

“We look forward to continuing our focus on a safe and efficient delivery for our client as we work to extend the field life of Sean, maximise operational efficiency and reduce operating expenditure.”

Source: Company Press Release