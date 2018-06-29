Petrofac's Engineering and Production Services business has bagged a Well Project Management contract from Tamarind Taranki in New Zealand.

The agreement involves the provision of well project management services for Tamarind’s Tui Phase 3 drilling project in New Zealand’s North Island.

In line with the contract scope, Petrofac’s Well Engineering team will provide detailed well design and planning, subsea support, HSE management, and logistics for the Tui oilfields, located West of Taranaki.

Tamarind acquired ownership of the Tui oilfields earlier this year. The Phase 3 drilling project is part of a wider strategy to prolong the life of the Tui field beyond 2019.

Petrofac engineering and production services well engineering regional director Colin Finnegan said: “We look forward to supporting Tamarind as it takes the first significant step in this key project.

“Through the deployment of our well engineering and specialist subsea capabilities, we will work closely with our new client to deliver a safe and cost efficient drilling programme that maximises value and ultimately extends field life.”

Source: Company Press Release