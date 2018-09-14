Petrofac has bagged multiple well engineering contracts with a combined value of about $20m.

Petrofac secured an exclusive five-year Well Operator Services contract from independent Exploration & Production company, Tailwind Energy Ltd (Tailwind), following Tailwind’s recent purchase of the Triton Cluster. Under the terms of this arrangement, Petrofac will act as Well Operator for the Gannet E, Belinda and Evelyn licence areas in the Central North Sea.

The company has also been awarded discreet Well Engineering scopes by two major International Oil Companies (IOCs) and three National Oil Companies (NOCs) for projects in Iraq, Turkey and New Zealand. These additional scopes reflect the continued global growth of Petrofac’s Well Engineering capabilities.

Petrofac engineering and production services well engineering managing director Alex Macdonald said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our global service delivery as we continue to support IOCs, NOCs and new entrant Operators with outsourced Well Engineering services. As evidenced by the number of awards we’ve secured so far this year, we’ve consistently proven our delivery and execution capabilities to new and existing clients.

“Going forwards, our teams will continue to focus on safe, effective deployment of our Well Engineering activities to enable our clients to unlock maximum value from their oil and gas assets.”

Source: Company Press Release