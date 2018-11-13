Petrobras has commenced oil and natural gas production from a second platform installed at the Buzios field located in the pre-salt of Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The production is pertained to the Buzios 2 area of the Buzios field and is being carried out through the P-75 floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO).

P-75 is located about 210km off Rio de Janeiro coast, at a water depth of 2,000m, in the Buzios field, which was discovered in 2010.

According to Petrobras, the P-75 FPSO has a daily capacity to process up to 150,000 barrels of oil and compress up to six million cubic meters of natural gas. The vessel will produce from ten producing wells and also by using seven injection wells.

The Brazilian national oil company said that it will use relief vessels to offload the oil production, while gas will be drained using pre-salt pipeline routes.

In addition to the P-75 FPSO, production from the Buzios field is being done through platform P-74 since April 2018. P-74 is located some 200km off Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras had revealed its plans to add four more production platforms between 2018 and 2021 to exploit the high production potential of the Santos Basin field.

The Búzios field is also the first to enter production under the Transfer of Rights regime.

P-75 is now the fourth platform to enter into production this year for Petrobras.

It follows the FPSO Cidade Campos dos Goytacazes, which began production in the Tartaruga Verde field in Campos Basin in June, the P-69 FPSO, which started production in the Lula field in the pre-salt of Santos Basin in October and the P-74 platform in the Búzios field.

Petrobras, in a statement, said: “These platforms, together with P-67, which is already located in the Lula field, and P-76, which should go to the Búzios field in December, will conclude the six systems planned for this year in Brazil, contributing to the increase of Petrobras’ production in the horizon of the 2018-2022 Business and Management Plan.”