Brazilian national oil company Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has commenced oil production from the Tartaruga Verde field located offshore Brazil in the deep waters of the Campos Basin.

According to Petrobras, the Tartaruga Verde field has good quality oil (27º API). It is located in the southern part of Campos Basin, in the post-salt, and is contained in water depths of 700-1,300m and with reservoirs at 3,000m depth.

The production is being carried out in the C-M-401 concession block by the Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes MV29, a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The dedicated FPSO has been linked to subsea wells that include oil producers and water injectors. A 29km flexible pipeline has been laid to transport the oil to the Campos Basin gas grid.

The Tartaruga Verde field is made up of two reservoirs – Tartaruga Verde, where Petrobras has a stake of 100%, and Tartaruga Mestiça, in which it owns a stake of 69.35%. The remaining stake of 30.65% in the Tartaruga Mestiça reservoir is owned by Pre-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), which represents the Brazilian government.

Petrobras, in a statement, said: “This is the second platform to start operations this year and will contribute to the increase of Petrobras’ production under the 2018-2022 Business and Management Plan.”

The company said that all of the field production will be offloaded by Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes MV29. Located nearly 127km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, the FPSO has a capacity of processing up to 150 thousand barrels of oil and 3.5 million cubic meters of gas and 5 million cubic meters of gas compression per day.

The FPSO was delivered by Keppel Offshore & Marine to MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore), which holds a 20-year time charter contract with Petrobras.

In April, Petrobras had put up sale of its 50% non-operated working interest in the Tartaruga Verde field and also in Module III of Espadarte field.