Pennsylvania American Water today announced upgrades to 3,700 feet of water main and four fire hydrants in Lower Allen Township to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting.

The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating as far back as 1950, is approximately $682,000.

Starting next week, Pennsylvania American Water’s contractors are replacing existing two- and six-inch cast iron water mains with new eight-inch ductile iron pipe along Willow Road, Holly Drive, and Pine Street.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including transfer of all customer services, final restoration, and paving by end of summer.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

Source: Company Press Release