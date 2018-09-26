Peikko Group announced that its Norwegian sales office Peikko Norge AS has secured a contract to supply rock foundation technology to the municipalities of Hå and Bjerkreim in Southern Norway.

Peikko will deliver all steel components for the 70 foundations of the wind park. The deliveries comprise FATBAR Rock Anchors, tower adapter plates, drilling templates and foundation reinforcement. Peikko is also responsible for the foundation design and structural calculations. Deliveries will start already in fall 2018. The wind park is estimated to be operational by the second half of 2019.

Norsk Vind Energi AS, the developer of the wind park, executes the project on behalf of the German investor LUXCARA GmbH, an independent owner-managed company and one of Europe’s leading asset managers for renewable energy investments. Siemens Gamesa delivers 70 pieces of their SWT130-4.2 MW turbines with a hub height of 125 meters.

Stangeland Maskin AS has been assigned for the civil work of the infrastructure including establishment of internal roads, hardstands, and preparation of the wind turbine location. Their subcontractor Backe Rogaland AS will perform the technical assembly of steel components and casting works of Peikko’s rock anchored foundations.

“Stangeland has gained extensive knowledge and experience when building wind parks in Norway, and we are especially happy to be involved in the Bjerkreim wind park. Peikko has proven to be a trusted partner for us and thus we have chosen it again for this project. We have seen not only the quality they deliver in wind park projects but also the knowledge and follow-up they provide during implementation phases. I am very pleased that our expertise together with Peikko as the supplier provide us new assignments“, says Tore Voster, Marketing Director at Stangeland Maskin AS.

“Renewable energy sources play a key role in covering future energy needs. We are very happy to participate in this development and having now been chosen for the Bjerkreim wind park project. With Peikko’s solution, the design, manufacture of components, and timely deliveries on site are guaranteed. In addition, the savings in steel and concrete add extra efficiency by optimizing installation time and need for transportations”, says Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation.

Source: Company Press Release