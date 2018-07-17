Peab has secured an order to build its Blakliden and Fäbodberget wind farms in Åsele and Lycksele, Sweden.

The customer is Blakliden Fäbodberget Wind AB and the contract is worth SEK430m .

The project includes building 67 km of new road, 55 km of cable shafts and cable support as well as 84 foundations in these two areas.

All in all 84 wind turbines will be installed and when up and running in 2021/22 they will create one of Sweden’s largest land-based wind farms, and Vattenfall’s to date largest.

Peab region manager Jörgen Eriksson said: “Being an active part in improving the environment is important to us. The total capacity of the wind farm will be 353MW, which is enough renewable energy to provide 220,000 Swedish homes with household electricity.”

The project is a turnkey contract and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter of 2018.

