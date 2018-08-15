Pattern Energy Group and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) have acquired the 147MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite Wind power facility from Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Development 1.0).

This wind farm is located nearly 50km south of Québec City, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. It is a fully operational wind farm and has been jointly acquired by the two companies.

Pattern Energy has acquired 51% stake and the remaining 49% has been acquired by PSP Investments. Pattern Energy has paid nearly $40m for its stake and it will operate the wind farm.

Pattern Energy CEO Mike Garland said: “This is our first wind power facility in Québec and our third project under the joint venture agreement with PSP Investments, underscoring the strategic value of our partnership.

“With strong CAFD contributions and a 25-year PPA, Mont Sainte-Marguerite is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio that expands our Canadian footprint and further diversifies our portfolio. We now have a total of seven operational wind facilities across Canada with a total capacity to power more than 450,000 Canadian homes each year.”

The wind farm is powered by 46 of Siemens Gamesa 3.2 MW direct drive wind turbines with locally components made turbine hubs and towers. The turbine hubs were provided by Québec-based Group FabDelta.

The turbine blades were manufactured in Ontario and the towers were manufactured by Marmen at the company’s facility in Matane, Québec.

The wind farm has 25 year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hydro-Québec Distribution. It is expected to generate enough power to be supplied to nearly 28,000 Québec homes. The wind farm is located in Southern Québec, where it is claimed to have one of the strongest winds in the region.

Recently, Pattern Development stated that the construction of the 221MW Grady wind project in Curry County, New Mexico is underway. Once completed, this project will be enough to generate enough electricity to power nearly 90,000 homes per year.