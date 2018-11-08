Pattern Energy Group has entered into an agreement to sell its 90MW minority owned interest in K2 Wind power facility (K2) in Ontario for a price of C$216m ($166m), to a consortium of investors led by Axium Infrastructure.

Highlights:

Sale reflects the significant intrinsic value of the assets in the portfolio compared to the value ascribed to the business in the public markets

Sale of the interest allows the Company to acquire or invest in more accretive assets

Success of the Company’s accretive asset recycling strategy

$65m to $69m gain on sale

Sold at 15.0x multiple of the ten-year average cash available for distribution (CAFD)

Pattern Energy CEO Mike Garland said: “K2 was a good candidate for recycling given our minority interest. The sale demonstrates the confidence of Canadian investors in the Ontario market. The proceeds provide us an opportunity to redeploy capital into more accretive opportunities – improving our CAFD without issuing common equity.

“We have now sold two assets, El Arrayán and K2, at significant premiums to the multiple at which we trade in the markets.”

Pattern Energy expects to record a pretax gain in the range of approximately $65m to $69m on the sale, subject to fourth quarter results. Pattern Energy is also entitled to receive the cash flows from the facility through the end of calendar 2018.

K2 is a 270MW wind power facility located in the Township of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh and commenced commercial operations in June 2015. The facility is a joint venture between Pattern Energy, an Axium-led consortium and Capital Power Corporation.

Capital Power Corporation has also agreed to sell its interest in the facility to the Axium Consortium under the same agreement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, which may include: funding investments, acquisitions or the repayment of indebtedness.

The transaction is expected to close on, or around, 31 December 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Source: Company Press Release