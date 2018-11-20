Pattern Development has completed the construction and started operations at the 79.75MW Stillwater Wind facility located in Stillwater County, Montana.

Pattern Development stated that this wind facility can power nearly 23,000 homes annually. The wind facility is supported by 25 year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The wind facility is powered by a total of 31 of Siemens Gamesa, including five 2.3MW turbines with 108 meter rotors and 26 of 2.625 MW turbines with 120 meter rotors. The wind facility interconnects to the local transmission provider’s 230-kV transmission line via a newly constructed 230-kV switching station.

Construction phase of the project created nearly 80 jobs within the local and regional communities and will employ about six full-time personnel during the operations.

Pattern Development CEO Mike Garland said: “Our first wind power facility in Montana is now generating numerous benefits for the state, including strong jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, while producing enough clean energy to power 23,000 homes each year without any emissions.

“We’re working on our second wind project in Montana and we look forward to creating more jobs and economic benefits from the state’s vast natural wind resources.”

The two contractors responsible for construction of the project, Dick Anderson Construction and EPC Services Company, are both headquartered in Montana.

Over the first 25 years of the facility’s operational life, it is expected to produce more than $18m in tax revenue. The local county will also receive impact fee payments over the first three years, in addition to royalty payments to participating landowners.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock said: “Montana has one of the strongest wind resources in the U.S. and arguably the greatest opportunity for wind development among any state in the West.

“I’m pleased to see Pattern Development harnessing the power of Montana wind, particularly as we look to determine Montana’s own energy future through the development of further clean energy projects, good-paying jobs, and revenue that supports our rural communities.”

Last month, New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission (PRC) approved Pattern Development’s 2.2GW Corona Wind Project.

The company stated that the wind project will generate long-term financial benefits to the region.