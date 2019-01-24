Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that it has received acceptance for the Surface Water Baseline Data Report (“BDR”) from the State Technical Review Team (TRT) for its proposed, underground Grassy Mountain gold project (“Grassy Mountain”) in Malheur County, Oregon.

Paramount CEO, Glen van Treek commented: “This BDR acceptance, combined with the other sixteen previously accepted, and the recent filing of the Conditional Use Permit with Malheur County, further supports the positive momentum we have achieved with the Oregon regulators. We are well underway with the permitting process and are confident we are proceeding on the path towards approval for Grassy Mountain.”

The Surface Water BDR was completed by SPF Water Engineering and characterizes the baseline surface water conditions within the study area defined in the Environmental Baseline Study Work Plan which was approved by the TRT in September of 2017. This BDR report was reviewed and accepted by the TRT, including the following Oregon State agencies: Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality; Oregon Water Resources Department; and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A summary of all baseline data reports for Grassy Mountain are as follows:

17 of the 23 baseline reports have been reviewed and accepted by the TRT;

1 additional report has been submitted with acceptance by the TRT pending;

2 reports are being updated at the request of the TRT and will be resubmitted;

2 reports are currently being completed by Paramount, with submission to the TRT to follow; and

The Mined Land Reclamation BDR, the final report, will be filed as part of the Consolidated Permit Application expected later this year.

Source: Company Press Release