Ovivo, a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technology and systems, has announced the acquisition of Westech Industrial, doing business as Varec Biogas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westech Industrial.

Based in Stafford, Texas, and Huntington Beach, California, Varec Biogas is a leader in the biogas market in North America. It designs, services and distributes the most complete line of biogas safety and handling equipment in the world, for municipal waste management and for various industrial applications. Over the past 50 years, Varec Biogas has built a well-established customer base, largely attributable to its expertise, products and brand.

Varec Biogas’ product line is complementary to Ovivo’s biosolids management and resource recovery offering. Varec Biogas will operate under the name Varec Biogas Inc., an Ovivo company.

“We are very excited to welcome the Varec Biogas team to Ovivo and we will benefit from their strong positioning and reputation in the biogas market,” says Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo. “Varec Biogas complements nicely our biosolids product offering and we anticipate strong benefits for our customers by combining our expertise,” added Valere Morissette, Senior Vice President of Ovivo USA.

“My brother Jason and I are passing the torch to a strong and stable new owner and we are confident that Varec Biogas is in good hands with Ovivo, a strategic and resourceful water treatment company who will support its long term growth plan,” says Russell Lapp, former Chief Executive Officer of Varec Biogas and shareholder of Westech Industrial Ltd.

Source: Company Press Release