Finnish technology company Outotec has bagged an EPC contract worth around €55m for the delivery of a new 35MW biomass power plant in Turkey for an undisclosed client.

Under the contract terms, Outotec will handle the engineering, procurement and construction of the Turkish biomass power plant with the exclusion of civil works.

The biomass plant will be based on the fluidized bed technology of Outotec with the main process components to be delivered by the Finnish company being the biomass storage system, fluidized bed boiler, turbine and the flue gas treatment system.

Likely to reach full operations in 2020, the new biomass power plant in Turkey will be designed to operate under the strict European emission limits, said Outotec.

According to the Finnish firm, the biomass plant will be built near the biomass sources in the agricultural area, where the disposal from large farms is turning into an environmental concern.

The new biomass power plant will generate green electricity to the Turkish national grid and will also produce clean fertilizer as a byproduct.

Outotec said that it will book the contract value of the biomass plant in its 2018 second quarter order intake.

Outotec metals, energy & water business head Kalle Härkki said: “This is a great achievement for Outotec and one of the first projects of the Turkish initiative for promoting green energy out of biomass.

“In 2016, we delivered and commissioned one of Turkey’s first 30 MW power plants based on alternative fuel and are now happy to provide our fluidized bed technology for another green energy project.”

Prior to that, in 2012, Outotec won a contract of around €55m from Eren to deliver a 90MW biomass power plant in Corlu near Istanbul.

The biomass power plant was for Eren’s subsidiary Modern Karton was designed to use by-products like paper sludge, biological sludge and rejects to generate power for the network and steam to be utilized as energy in the production of paper products.

Outotec claims that its waste-to-energy technology can help generate power from various kinds of wastes ranging from municipal sources like SRF, RDF, construction and demolition waste, to commercial and industrial wastes apart from multiple types of agricultural wastes.