Osprey Energy Acquisition wrapped up its acquisition of the assets of Royal Resources, an entity owned by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners and Blackstone Capital Partners.

In connection with the closing, Osprey changed its name to Falcon Minerals Corporation and expects its Class A common stock and Warrants to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “FLMN” and “FLMNW” respectively, starting August 24, 2018.

Also in conjunction with the transaction, Daniel C. Herz has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Herz previously served as Osprey’s President. Additionally, Jeffrey F. Brotman has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Falcon Minerals, all of which were positions Mr. Brotman recently held with Osprey.

Falcon Minerals CEO Daniel C. Herz said: “We are pleased to have completed our transaction to form Falcon Minerals.

“Falcon is positioned to become a world class minerals company benefiting from our core position in the Eagle Ford Shale, and driven by the leading operators in the region. We look forward to partnering with Blackstone to take advantage of the opportunity to build a substantial minerals company with best in class mineral assets.”

Source: Company Press Release