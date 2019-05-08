Two OSD-IMT-designed 80 tonnes bollard pull offshore utility vessels were delivered during the last quarter of 2018 to Thailand-based operator Unithai Offshore.

Unithai Samui and Unithai Chumporn were both built at Unithai Shipyard and Engineering in Leam Chabang, Thailand. They will be used for a wide range of duties in and around offshore oilfields and oil terminals, including berthing and unberthing oil tankers ranging from 60,000 dwt to 280,000 dwt. They will also be able to carry out long-line towing and push-pull operations, firefighting duties, SPM maintenance operations, floating hose and subsea hose string maintenance, anchor handling duties, inter-/intrafield supply operation and pollution control duties.

The vessels have a length of 49.98 m, a beam of 15.0 m, a height of 6.20 m and a moulded draft of 5.0 m. They can accommodate a crew of 22, are classed with Bureau Veritas and registered and flagged in Thailand, operating under the rules and regulations of Thailand Registry.

The OSD-IMT7001 vessels are equipped with twin Niigata ZP41 azimuth propulsion units, each coupled via a cardan shaft arrangement to a Niigata 8L28HX marine diesel engine, giving the vessels a free running speed of around 13 knots.

