Dutch energy company Ørsted has agreed to supply 100% renewable electricity and natural gas to plumbing and drainage systems manufacturer Wavin, to power its UK operations.

Ørsted will commence the supply from April this year. The renewable electricity will come from Ørsted’s 11 operational wind farms in the UK and it is certified by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs). With the new energy supply, Wavin is expected to reduce its CO2 emissions by up to 13.7 tonnes per year.

Wavin services category manager Philip Swancott said: “For Wavin, sustainability has become a driver for value creation. Ultimately, we want to deliver products that meet our own sustainability demands and those of our customer, the government and society.

“Ørsted was a clear choice to be our supplier following a robust procurement process. They’re committed to helping us to towards a sustainable future, assisting in reducing our overall consumption through efficiency, energy management and optimising onsite generation assets.”

The new energy will be supplied to Wavin’s sites including Hazelhead, Chippenham, Forest Works and Doncaster for a period of three years.

Ørsted sales (UK) managing director Ashley Phillips said: “It’s exciting that Wavin, a large and trusted UK supplier, is placing such strong emphasis on sustainability. At Ørsted, we want to drive the transition to low-carbon energy systems in the UK, and support businesses like Wavin that share this ambition of creating a greener energy future.”

Last month, Ørsted announced the completion of export cable installation at Hornsea One offshore wind farm. The wind farm is expected to begin operations next year, with its 174 turbines and will generate enough electricity to power over a million homes in the UK.

In the same month, the company also announced that it had completed construction of two new offshore wind farms including 573MW Race Bank and 659MW Walney Extension, which mean that it was responsible for nearly 60% of the new capacity coming online.

The company has a total of 2GW of operational offshore wind, which is enough to power 230,000 UK homes.