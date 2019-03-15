Danish power company Ørsted revealed its plans to submit a bid for the Holland Coast South 3&4 offshore wind farm in the Dutch offshore wind tender.

Ørsted said that it has already taken the final investment decision on the Holland Coast South 3&4 project as part of its proposal to the Dutch government. The Danish company further said that it is working to set up green hydrogen projects based on power generated from its Dutch offshore wind farms.

Ørsted CEO and president Henrik Poulsen said: “We’re strongly committed to the Netherlands, and we believe that our bid for Holland Coast South 3&4 offers significant benefits for the Dutch society in terms of clean and cost-competitive energy as well as industrial development.

“By bringing our more than 25 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms, we are a highly reliable partner for the Dutch government in taking the next step towards reaching the Netherlands’ ambitious target of 11.5GW offshore wind by 2030.”

The Danish power company is already involved in the Dutch offshore wind market through the 752MW Borssele 1&2 project for which it had won the tender for in 2016. The Borssele 1&2 project, which is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021, will be capable of generating enough energy to meet the power consumption of one million Dutch homes.

Ørsted Offshore executive vice president and CEO Martin Neubert said: “Working on the Netherlands’ largest offshore wind farm has given us valuable insights and experience which we will leverage on Holland Coast South 3&4.

“As a strong sign of our commitment, the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S has already approved the final investment decision for Holland Coast South 3&4. The funding is secured and guaranteed on our balance sheet, so if the Dutch government selects Ørsted, they can be certain that the wind farm will be built.”

Earlier this week, Consortium Witwind also submitted a tender for the Holland Coast South 3&4 project, also known as Hollandse Kust (zuid) III and IV. Witwind is a consortium made up of Shell, Van Oord and Eneco.

Last month, Vattenfall announced its decision to submit tender for Holland Coast South 3&4. Last September, the Swedish power company was granted the irrevocable permit for the construction of the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid 1 & 2 offshore wind farm.