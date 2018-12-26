Danish renewable energy firm Ørsted has announced that its first standalone battery energy storage project in Liverpool, England has become operational.

Dubbed Carnegie Road, the new battery storage system features three battery containers, as well as the associated power conversion system, provided by NEC.

The project, featuring 20MW battery, will provide flexible response to grid-requirements and help keep the electricity network stable in the UK.

Additionally, Carnegie Road project will support the 90MW wind farm’s production scheduling besides offering some grid services.

Orsted head of energy storage projects in the UK Bridgit Hartland-Johnson said: “Our electricity consumption pattern is changing, and is becoming less predictable as we use more electronic devices and electrify our transport system.

“The way we generate electricity is also changing as we add more low carbon sources from wind and solar to the grid.

“These changes mean that the way we balance and operate the grid, also need to adapt to become more agile and flexible.

“The combination of storage and renewable energy means we can now deliver infrastructure that enhances grid operations and ultimately delivers much better value for us as consumers.”

The UK’s National Grid uses grid balancing services to manage the electricity system in the country. The battery storage systems, owing to their dynamic nature, can offer a highly flexible response to grid-requirements. These are considered a valuable component of a modern, decarbonised energy system.