Danish energy giant Ørsted is set to begin construction on the 184MW Locket Wind project in the US state of Texas, through its subsidiary Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE).

Ørsted stated that the wind farm will come into operation in the second half of next year and will be the fourth onshore wind farm to become operational after Amazon Windfarm, Willow Springs Wind and Tahoka. The latter is expected to begin operations by the end of this year.

The Lockett Wind will have an annual production capacity of 750,000MWh of renewable energy, which is enough to power 72,000 homes in the US.

Ørsted Onshore executive vice president Ole Kjems said: “We’re very pleased that our onshore wind portfolio is growing. Today, LCE has two wind farms in operation, a third that’s nearing completion, and with Lockett Wind, our portfolio will reach about 1,000MW in 2019.”

LCE is a US-based renewable developer and was acquired by the Danish company in October from I Squared Capital for $580m.

The US-based renewable developer has a portfolio of 513MW recently commissioned, 300MW under construction and over 1.5GW of pipeline to be completed by 2022, Ørsted said.

Established in 2009 by CEO Declan Flanagan, LCE has developed more than 1.8GW of renewable energy projects in the US state of California, New Jersey, and Texas.

In August this year, Ørsted agreed to acquire Deepwater Wind from D.E. Shaw Group for $510m.

Deepwater Wind is an offshore wind developer in the US and built a portfolio of projects along the US East Coast. It has a total potential capacity of about 3.3GW.

The portfolio includes 30MW Block Island wind farm, which is said to be the only operational offshore wind farm in the US, three offshore wind development projects in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland and New York with a total capacity of 810MW.

It also includes about 2.5GW of offshore wind development potential across three BOEM lease areas in Massachusetts and Delaware. Of the 2.5GW capacity, 1.2GW is being developed through an equal joint venture with New Jersey-based utility PSEG.