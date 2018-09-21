Origami Energy has announced that it will intelligently connect 19MW of battery assets to energy markets with the purpose of delivering optimised economic returns.

Origami Energy’s technology will provide real-time monitoring, control and operation of the batteries enabling access to multiple revenue streams for each asset, including the provision of grid services to help keep the electricity system in balance.

Origami Energy has also sold the rights to Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC build and operate the two large battery projects. The projects include a 9MW “behind the meter” battery asset at London’s Port of Tilbury industrial port facility and a 10MW “front of the meter” battery asset in Brentwood, Essex.

For both projects, Origami Energy has completed project feasibility studies and all development to date, including technical specification, procurement activities, grid access rights and obtaining revenue contracts for capacity market and frequency response.

Renewable energy expert and private equity investor, Gore Street Capital (“GSC”), is the investment adviser to Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, the world’s first publicly listed battery storage fund. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will now oversee the construction of the assets, expected to commence in October and be operational in Q2 2019.

Alex O’Cinneide, CEO of GSC said, “We launched Gore Street Energy Storage Fund because we see considerable opportunities in developing high quality energy storage projects and linking these projects to energy markets. Origami Energy’s intelligent technology platform will enable us to achieve this. We are excited about the opportunities presented by these two high quality projects to generate value from deploying capital, as well as increasing the use of renewables within the UK’s energy mix.”

Peter Bance, CEO of Origami Energy, said: “Gore Street’s investment further validates our approach to help accelerate the deployment of high-quality distributed energy assets. This agreement with Gore Street demonstrates the value that key energy market actors place on using our intelligent technology to build a strong business case around these assets.”