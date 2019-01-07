ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India’s state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has reported an oil discovery in the onshore block CPO-5 in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

The oil discovery was made by ONGC Videsh through the drilling of the Indico-1 well in the Llanos Basin which intersected Lower Sands (LS-3) of Une Formation (Cretaceous) at a depth of 9833ft found to be oil bearing. The drilling was eventually terminated at 10,602ft in Paleozoic, said ONGC.

Spudded in early November 2018, the drilling of Indico-1 was wrapped up mid-December 2018.

The national oil company of India said that the well was logged successfully and found to have 284 feet of gross thickness and 241 feet net pay, single hydrodynamically linked reservoir having no indication of OWC.

The company revealed further that a 40ft interval of the upper portion of LS-3 reservoir was perforated and made ready for production in self-flow.

According to ONGC, a subsequent test saw the well flow at self-flow rate of nearly 4,000 BOPD at bean size 40/64″ and THP of 241 psi with oil of 35.9° API, BS&W – 0.3/0.4% and negligible gas.

The company said that the well is currently undergoing short term testing with multi bean study for more evaluation.

Indico-1 marks the second oil discovery in Columbia for ONGC Videsh. In August 2017, the company and its partner Amerisur Resources discovered commercial oil of 40° API in LS-3 sands in the Mariposa-1 prospect. Located in the Llanos Basin, the Mariposa-1 is 6.5km away from Indico-1.

ONGC said that the continuation of same play at Mariposa-1 has been confirmed in the recently drilled well. The company said that its subsidiary in the immediate future intends to drill more exploratory wells to exploit the major Cretaceous elastic corridor.

ONGC Videsh holds an operational stake of 70% in the CPO-5 block and is partnered by Petrodorado South America, which holds the remaining stake of 30%. Petrodorado South America was acquired by Amerisur Resources in 2015.

ONGC Videsh has plans to acquire more 3D Seismic data to map additional drillable prospects in the other sectors of the CPO-5 block.

The Indian company’s footprint in the Colombian oil and gas sector includes participating interests in six exploratory blocks apart from a 50% stake in Mansarovar Energy Colombia (MECL), its joint venture with China’s Sinopec.