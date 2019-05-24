The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has given a key approval for the Pikka Development Project on Alaska’s North Slope

Oil Search said in a statement: “This approval, which is a critical next step to advancing the proposed development, includes Oil Search’s recommended changes reflecting feedback from permitting agencies and key stakeholders.”

The Pikka Development Project details

Located approximately 84km from Deadhorse, Alaska, the Pikka Development includes drilling of up to three sites for the production and injection wells.

The development also comprises a central processing facility; an operations centre with a 200-bed camp plus office, warehouse and maintenance facilities; two bridges, and approximately 48km of pipelines.

The firm said that the USACE ROD follows completion of four-year analysis of the potential effects of the proposed Pikka Development on the environment, economics, land use, floodplain values and the needs and welfare of the local people.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten said: “The Record of Decision (ROD) is a key milestone for the Pikka Development Project.

“Combined with the positive initial results of the recent drilling programme, the ROD will allow us to enter the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase of the project, which is targeted for the third quarter of 2019.”

In order to address the nearby Nuiqsut community’s concerns, Oil Search has made several changes to the project such as relocating infrastructure and planning a new boat ramp for residents on a nearby river.

Oil Search Alaska president Keiran Wulff said: “We are committed to close collaboration with the people and organisations of Nuiqsut and neighbouring communities, to ensure our activities in the field are conducted in a sensitive and respectful manner.

“The Pikka Development will generate jobs as well as tax, royalty and other revenues over its projected life, benefitting the State of Alaska as well as regional and local communities.”

Oil Search expects the drilling and operations activities associated with the development to generate over 1,000 direct jobs.