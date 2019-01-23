NV Energy has announced that it is seeking proposals to secure 400 to 600 megawatts of long-term firm capacity and energy resources for its customers beginning in 2020.

The resource need listed in this request for proposals (RFP) is for summer peak planning capacity.

This RFP is separate from the company’s solicitation of proposals issued in October for 350-megawatts (nameplate capacity) of renewable energy.

This RFP for 400 to 600 megawatts of firm capacity is open to both conventional and renewable energy resources and can include an asset acquisition, tolling agreement or a toll with a purchase option. The resources are needed beginning the summer of 2020.

The bidding deadline for this new round of RFPs is February 11, 2019. The winning projects may require approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Source: Company Press Release