Solar energy company Nuance Energy, the manufacturer of the Osprey PowerPlatform, has entered into a partnership with Canadian solar energy equipment supplier Frankensolar Americas.

Frankensolar Americas (FSA) is a leader in distribution, design and engineering for photovoltaic projects. By providing bankable solutions from leading suppliers of quality solar energy products, FSA has become the supplier of choice for many leading project developers and installers, both in Canada and globally.

FSA sales and marketing VP Danny Mueller said: “Frankensolar Americas is really excited about the value proposition offered by Nuance Energy’s ground mount solar racking solution.

“The Osprey requires minimal site preparation due to its use of a versatile and adjustable earth anchor foundation system, making it easy to install at an unbeatable cost. The initial feedback from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive.”

FSA is already competing more effectively by leveraging the Osprey’s industry-leading low cost and speed of installation, as well as its ability to function well even under challenging site and soil conditions, including the freeze/thaw cycles that are common in northern latitudes.

These and other advantages enable solar energy engineering, procurement and construction firms to increase profits by taking on more projects with less risk, including through expansion into new markets where other types of ground mount foundations often fail.

Nuance Energy business development and strategy VP Gregg Klang said: “We are excited to be partnering with Frankensolar Americas in an arrangement that will create new market opportunities for both companies in North America and beyond.

“The team there has both the experience and the established supplier relationships needed be to be very successful in solar energy projects ranging from residential and commercial to industrial and utility-scale deployments.”

Source: Company Press Release.