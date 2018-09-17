NTPC has wrapped up the first stage of the Kudgi Super Thermal Project in the Bijapur district of the South Indian state Karnataka with the commissioning of a third unit of 800MW.

The Kudgi Super Thermal Project will have a stage 2 program to add two more units of 800MW each to take its overall capacity to 4,000MW. Currently, the Indian supercritical thermal power plant has a capacity of 2,400MW coming from three commissioned units, each of 800MW.

The first and two units of the Kudgi Super Thermal Project were placed into operations last year.

In a stock exchange statement, NTPC, said: “In line with the Corporate Disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that Unit#3 of 800 MW of Kudgi Super Thermal Project, Stage-I (3 X 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 15.09.2018.

“With this, the commercial capacity of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC group would become 2400 MW, 45300 MW and 52191 MW respectively.”

Electricity generated from the thermal power plant will be consumed by the South Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The supercritical thermal power plant, located at Kudgi village of Basavana Bagewadi Taluq, will procure coal from NTPC’s Pakhri Barwadih coal block in the state of Jharkhand. As per estimates, the Kudgi Super Thermal Project would be needing 12 million tons of coal annually to generate electricity.

On the other hand, it will source water from the reservoir of Almatti Dam built on River Krishna.

Earlier this year, NTPC commissioned the first unit of the 1,320MW Meja thermal power project in the North Indian state Uttar Pradesh.

The coal-based thermal power plant located in Meja Tehsil in Allahabad district is owned by the Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL), a joint venture of NTPC with the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUN).

The plant features two coal-fired units, each of 660MW capacity. The commissioned 660MW Unit 1, which was synchronized with the main grid in last August for testing purpose, will be capable of generating 15.84 million units per day, reported Times of India.