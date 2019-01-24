Australian civil and mining contractor NRW Holdings has announce the award by Rio Tinto of approximately $65m of bulk earthworks for the new Koodaideri mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The Koodaideri Project will deliver a new production hub for Rio Tinto’s iron ore business and is located 35km northwest of the Yandicoogina mine in the East Pilbara.

The works will include bulk earthworks and drainage. The Contract is expected to run for 11 months commencing on site in April 2019. At its peak there will be over 175 workers required for the project.

Source: Company Press Release