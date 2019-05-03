NRG Energy expects to return to service its inactive 385MW Gregory natural gas plant, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Gregory plant ceased operations in late 2016 when its cogeneration partner, Sherwin Alumina, filed for bankruptcy and discontinued operations. Following resolution of certain issues resulting from the Sherwin Alumina bankruptcy, the Gregory plant is expected to return to service as a combined cycle facility in early June 2019.

“I am pleased to announce the return to service of this highly efficient natural gas plant,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, President and CEO of NRG. “The Public Utility Commission of Texas’ recent actions to further strengthen the ERCOT market reinforced our decision to return Gregory to service ahead of summer, providing additional reliability to our customers and Texas’ growing economy.”

At full power, the Gregory plant can meet the needs of approximately 77,000 homes on the hottest days of the year.

Source: Company Press Release