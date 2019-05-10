Great Lakes Graphite, doing business as NovoCarbon announces that the company and Versarien Graphene (together, the Companies) have executed a collaboration agreement.

Highlights

Versarien will qualify NovoCarbon as a supply chain partner.

The Companies will develop a robust graphene supply chain with processing in the USA.

The Companies will work to enable a number of applications for a variety of industries.

The collaboration between Companies will afford opportunities to create a strong market presence and an improved ability to target significant technology opportunities.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien plc said, “We are very pleased to have our dedicated facility in Houston up and running. This has enabled us to more efficiently progress a number of new and existing relationships and accelerate our traction in the US. We now have relationships with over 25 companies in North America, encompassing sectors as diverse as automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, oil and gas, sports equipment and specialty plastics.”

“We continue to receive a high number of enquiries for the supply of our graphene and other 2D materials from leading US companies and others globally. Versarien is now truly operating on a global basis and I look forward to providing further updates on our activities with our multiple collaboration partners in due course.”

Patrick Abbott, VP of North American Operations at Versarien Graphene USA added, “We look forward to evaluating the synergies between our two companies and the opportunity to offer a solid impact presence into the North American marketplace.”

NovoCarbon CEO Paul Ferguson said, “NovoCarbon’s mission is to enhance the ability of companies such as Versarien to serve their customers and markets with consistent, high quality materials. We are excited to be working with Versarien and their highly capable team.”

Source: Company Press Release