Novatek has claimed a new gas discovery in the Nyakhartinskiy license area located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region in Russia.

The Nyakhartinskiy gas discovery was made by the company’s subsidiary OOO Novatek-Yurkharovneftegas, following the drilling of the exploration well PO-1.

Upon testing, the exploration well recorded commercial flows of natural gas from the Lower Cretaceous sediments with a gas condensate mixture well flow rate in excess of 300 thousand cubic meters per day.

Novatek, in a statement, said: “Natural gas and gas condensate reserves of the newly discovered Nyakhartinskoye field will be determined after completion of the well test with the reserves appraisal materials submitted to the Russian State Reserves commission for final confirmation in 2019.”

The energy giant further said that the Nyakhartinskoye field marks a very important reserve discovery, which is expected to sustain the company’s production in the area of the Unified Gas Supply system.

Novatek won the auction for the exploration and production license for the Nyakhartinskiy license area in April 2016 by successfully bidding RUB1.057bn ($16.05m) with the duration of the license being 27 years.

Under the Russian reserve classification methodology, the recoverable resources of the license area as of 1 January 2016 amount to 215 billion cubic meters of natural gas to go along with over 70 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons.

The Nyakhartinskiy field is located in close proximity to the Russian gas producer’s Yurkharovskoye oil and gas condensate field. Discovered in 1970, the Yurkharovskoye onshore cum offshore field has been in production since 2003.

Known to be the main producing asset of Novatek, the Yurkharovskoye field contains 213.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas proved reserves. While the western part of the oil and gas condensate field lies on the Tazov Peninsula, the central and eastern parts are located offshore in the Tazov Gulf.

Last month, Novatek discovered a new natural gas and condensate field in the North-Obskiy license area contained in the shallow waters of the Ob Bay, offshore Russia.

The discovery in Ob Bay was made by its subsidiary Arctic LNG 3 following the testing of the first exploration well at the North-Obskiy license area in the Arctic Ocean.