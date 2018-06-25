Northland Power awarded 744MW offshore wind capacity in Taiwan auction

Taiwan Bureau of Energy (BOE) has awarded 744MW wind capacity to Northland Power under its offshore wind auction program.

While 232MW has been awarded to the Hai Long 2 offshore wind farm, the Hai Long 3 offshore wind farm secured 512MW.

These two awards are separate from the 300MW offshore wind farm awarded to the Hai Long 2 allocated the Taiwanese BOE in April, under the country’s Feed-in-Tariff (FIT) program.

With this win, Northland Power takes a significant step in the country, progressing with its second and third project, which are expected to be connected to the grid by 2025, subject to securing 20 year power purchase agreements.

Overall, the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms now total 1,044MW of offshore wind capacity in Taiwan.

Early this year, the two wind farms Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 received environmental permits and the development work is ongoing.

Project economics and financing details are yet to be finalized. Selection of the turbine supplier and negotiation of construction contracts is in progress, said the company.

Northland Power CEO John Brace said: “Today’s announcement represents another significant milestone for Northland. This additional capacity will enhance our ability to generate efficiencies in the delivery of world class offshore wind projects that will build up the local supply chain, supporting the achievement of Taiwan’s ambitious green energy targets from multiple aspects.”

Established in 1987, Northland Power is a Canada-based independent power producer. The company develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that generate clean and green power.

It owns an economic interest in 2.4GW of operating capacity and 252MW generating capacity under construction.

The company stated: “Northland Power’s objective is to build a leading global offshore wind ownership and operations platform with a full range of operating, development and investment activities.

“Obtaining additional capacity through the auction for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 projects further contributes to the achievement of this objective.

“Taiwan is a key focus for Northland, given its robust economy, good investment climate and strong support for renewable energy.”