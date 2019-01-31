Newcastle-based Connected Energy’s innovative battery storage system has been given a competitive boost after receiving specialist input from a support programme designed to help north east companies to develop electricity grid-related technology.

Connected Energy worked with UK grid experts Narec Distributed Energy to achieve the latest G99 compliance for its innovative E-STOR battery system. The support came as part of the Grid Connection Support Series, a programme run by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult designed to provide business support for companies seeking to grow and innovate across grid-related products and services.

With more renewable energy power entering the grid, combined with the phasing out of old generators, companies with technologies that meets the latest standards are better prepared for the complex requirements of the modern grid. Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the free-to-access Grid Connection Support Series will run until 2020, providing masterclasses, innovation challenges and direct business support to better prepare the UK supply chain for future grid connection challenges.

William Hair of Connected Energy said: “The help from the Grid Connection Support Series was invaluable. It has allowed us to access world-leading knowledge in the UK grid, which ensures our products comply with all of the latest regulations as the UK electricity grid transitions from G59 to G99.”

Bryan Dixon of Narec Distributed Energy said: “Supporting battery manufacturers is vital, the UK electricity grid requires significant amounts of storage to ensure that the UK can transition to 100% renewables. Connected Energy are one of the few UK-based battery manufacturers of this scale, and it is incredibly important to us to support UK innovation in renewables and storage.”

Ravneet Kaur, Innovation Manager at ORE Catapult said: “This is a great example of the Grid Connection Support Series delivering for a UK SME, enabling them to become more competitive as a result. The Series provides great opportunities for companies to advance low carbon technology, research and innovation and I’d like to see more businesses take advantage of this opportunity.”

Source: Company Press Release