Nordion (Canada). a Sotera Health Company, announced the purchase of Cobalt-60 from the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), a unit of the Government of India Department of Atomic Energy, for distribution to Europe.

The collaboration combines Indian-developed technology to produce Cobalt-60 in Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with Nordion’s industry-leading global logistics and transportation network to open a new supply channel to meet the growing global demand for Cobalt-60.

BRIT has a long history of Cobalt-60 production, primarily for domestic use in India. As the world’s demand for Cobalt-60 increases, BRIT is well positioned for expansion. With logistics strength and a global customer network, Nordion emerged as the ideal partner to help BRIT expand.

“We are very excited to be able to extend India’s reach more broadly into the global market”, said the Chief Executive of BRIT. “India is in a unique position with our PHWR fleet and related technology, and we look forward to expanding our role in providing Cobalt-60 for the benefit of people around the world.”

“The collaboration between the Nordion and BRIT teams to liberate Cobalt-60 from India to help meet global demand has been impressive,” said Kevin Brooks, President of Nordion. “This exemplifies Nordion’s commitment to diversify and expand its global supply to meet customer needs.”

Cobalt-60 is produced from naturally-occurring Cobalt-59 which is inserted during the normal operation of a nuclear reactor. In India, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) are used. Once converted, the cobalt is removed and transferred to a BRIT processing facility.

Cobalt-60 is used primarily for the sterilization of single use medical devices, but is also used to reduce pathogens in food and other products, and for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Nordion and BRIT have agreed to continue discussions on the future supply of Indian Cobalt-60 to the global market.

Source: Company Press Release.