Nord Gold, an internationally diversified gold producer, has announced that the new Mining Permit will be effective starting from 21 March 2019.

The new Permit as well as the Convention are extended for 15 years, in line with Lefa’s current life of mine. Nordgold will invest over US$360 million in Lefa’s development within its life of mine.

Since acquiring the mine in 2010, Nordgold has invested almost US$1 billion in Guinea. The Company’s concern for, and awareness of, the needs of the local community is an integral part of its presence in all of the regions in which it operates. The Lefa mine invested significantly to improve the provision of local health services and education, including support of the fight against Ebola, as well as the creation of new medical facilities and some 40 schools.

The mine also offers continuous support to the agricultural and food supply activities of the local citizens as well organising access to fresh water through water boreholes drilling. Lefa contributed almost US$12 million to the local communities empowerment and the Company intends to continue its investments with the aim of improving people’s living conditions for the life of mine and beyond.

Source: Company Press Release